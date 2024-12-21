Malaysia to adapt for Trump era, says Anwar

SUBANG: With Donald Trump set to return to the White House in January, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed confidence in Malaysia’s ability to safeguard its foreign policy and economic priorities amid evolving global dynamics.

Stressing that Malaysia stands ready to engage with the Trump administration, Anwar said it is important to maintain strong bilateral relations with the US, particularly in the high-tech sector.

In fact, he said Malaysia has already initiated engagements with Trump’s team to ensure the continuity of strong bilateral ties with the US, a major trade and investment partner.

“Many of my team members (have been) communicating with the potential team of President Trump, and so far, initial engagements (are) quite positive,” he told a news conference here on Saturday.

Also present at the press conference was Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Anwar underscored the importance of the US as Malaysia’s top cumulative investor, alongside other global powers such as China and Germany.

“Our relations with the big players remain very good; Google and other major American tech firms are still excellent,” he said.

Anwar acknowledged concerns about potential shifts in US-China relations under Trump’s leadership but emphasised Malaysia’s approach of fostering balanced relationships with global superpowers.

He highlighted that pragmatism and strategic engagement would be key to ensuring stability and growth in the region.

“President Trump is pragmatic and has strong business acumen. We must ensure that Malaysia continues to benefit from positive US engagement while maintaining regional stability,” he said.

Anwar also reaffirmed Malaysia’s focus on ASEAN centrality, asserting that the bloc’s collective strength would play a vital role in navigating the complexities of US-China tensions under the incoming administration.

Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Jan 20, 2025.