Malaysia to benefit from UAE’s innovative technologies - Ahmad Zahid

DUBAI: Malaysia will benefit immensely from embracing innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things highlighted by leading companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including NAFFCO.

In a statement today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said these technologies could help strengthen Malaysia’s disaster management systems, thus enhancing the nation’s capacity to tackle current challenges.

On Monday, Ahmad Zahid visited NAFFCO, a global leader in fire safety and protection, which has expanded its reach to over 100 countries, as part of his working visit to the UAE, which concluded today.

During the visit, he was briefed by NAFFCO’s senior management on the company’s operations and services, followed by a tour of its manufacturing facilities.

The deputy prime minister said that learning the latest technologies and exchanging knowledge was crucial, especially as Malaysia prepares to face global risks such as climate change-induced disasters.

“NAFFCO’s expertise and commitment align with our mission to safeguard lives, property and the environment. By exploring collaboration opportunities, we can enhance disaster preparedness, empower rescue teams and ensure Malaysia is equipped to face future challenges.

“Together, we can build a safer, more sustainable and resilient future,” he said.