Malaysia to continue as mediator in Thailand-Cambodia border conflict

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN leaders have unanimously agreed that Malaysia should continue mediating the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the consensus following discussions among regional leaders.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim engaged with ASEAN counterparts before meeting Thai and Cambodian delegations for the Extraordinary General Border Committee Meeting.

The meeting, held at Wisma Perwira, saw strong backing for Malaysia’s mediation efforts.

Saifuddin Nasution stated that ASEAN leaders endorsed the existing bilateral mechanism while planning further talks.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari and Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar also attended the discussions.

Malaysia praised Cambodia and Thailand for their commitment to resolving tensions through dialogue.

The minister highlighted ASEAN principles of consultation, trust, and mutual respect upheld during negotiations.

He emphasised that the ceasefire represents a pledge to safeguard lives and prevent further conflict.

Both nations agreed to maintain troop positions and avoid reinforcements along the border.

The Agreed Minutes prohibit unprovoked firing to prevent escalation.

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister General Tea Seiha and Thailand’s Acting Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit co-chaired the meeting.

Observers included US Ambassador Edgard D. Kagan and Chinese Ambassador Ouyang Yujing.

Malaysia reaffirmed its readiness to assist in confidence-building and ceasefire monitoring. - Bernama