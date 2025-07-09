Malaysia to negotiate US tariff hike before August finalisation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will persist in negotiations with the United States over the newly imposed 25% tariff on Malaysian exports.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that Malaysia will present its case before the rate is finalised in August.

“We have sent teams to negotiate and explained the position that ours is a trading nation, and therefore, (the tariff) would impact the economy of this country and that of the region negatively.

Of course, we must maintain our relationship with the US, but we will also defend our position that Malaysia is a trading nation, so we will request that the tariff rate be reconsidered,“ Anwar told reporters after officiating the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Anwar added that he would raise the issue during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is visiting Malaysia this week for high-level discussions. The US recently announced the 25% tariff, effective August 1, marking a slight increase from the previously proposed rate in April.

In a letter to Anwar, US President Donald Trump stated that the 25% figure remains below what is needed to address the trade deficit imbalance with Malaysia. - Bernama