IPOH: Malaysia is set to welcome several world leaders beginning next week, strengthening its diplomatic relations with countries worldwide, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the leaders included Uzbekistan President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We need more strategic partners at this time. We cannot rely on just one country.

“Now, we continue our efforts to attract investment from the United States, improve relations with the European Union (EU), and strengthen cooperation with China,“ he said in his speech at the Chinese New Year Open House hosted by the Perak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCCI) here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; Housing and Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang; Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, and PCCCI president Datuk Liew Chee Meng.

Anwar stressed that China is an important country in the region, and maintaining good relations with it is crucial for the economic benefit and well-being of the Malaysian people.

“Although some parties have questioned the significant investments from China into the country, I view this as a colonial mindset.

“Some claim that we are handing everything over to China. This is the wrong mindset. For us, any country wishing to invest, including China, will be encouraged. If they treat us well, we will treat them even better. This is our policy,“ he said.

Regarding concerns about China’s artificial intelligence (AI) model, DeepSeek, Anwar emphasised that this technological development should be utilised wisely and responsibly.

At the same time, he highlighted that political stability, government transparency, and the effectiveness of administrative machinery are key factors in ensuring Malaysia emerges as a great nation.