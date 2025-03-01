PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia remains steadfast in upholding its foreign policy principles, maintaining an open economy, peace and neutrality, while rejecting any form of injustice, aggression or violation of sovereignty, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Addressing the ministry’s monthly assembly at Wisma Putra on Friday, Mohamad called on Wisma Putra staff to uphold these values and represent Malaysia with dignity and credibility.

“Our role is to elevate Malaysia’s image on the global stage,” he said, calling for excellence from Wisma Putra staff both at home and across Malaysia’s diplomatic missions abroad.

He stressed the need for staff at Wisma Putra and Malaysia’s diplomatic missions abroad to adapt to rapid changes, including technological advancements and evolving societal expectations.

“Technology, the times, and public demands are changing. We therefore must elevate our standards to remain relevant,” he said.

He encouraged Wisma Putra personnel to embrace change, remain proactive, and meet the demands of the present era.

“The world will not wait for us; we must move forward with the times. Let us carry this trust with honesty and dedication to ensure success,” he said.

Mohamad also called on Wisma Putra staff to be proactive at all times, recognising that the modern world is not only interconnected but deeply interdependent.

He noted that Malaysia’s global reputation - built on peace, progress and productivity - is pivotal to attracting investment and fostering growth.

“All our diplomatic missions are our eyes and ears. They must be attuned to global shifts to ensure Malaysia stays ahead,” he added.

Mohamad reminded Wisma Putra staff of their responsibility in ensuring the success of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year, describing it as a significant task that requires collective diligence and determination.

“This is a heavy responsibility, but we can achieve it together with diligence and determination.”