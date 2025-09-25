Malaysia urged to align public service reform with global governance indices

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia should strengthen its Public Service Reform Agenda by aligning with international governance standards and adopting three key approaches to enhance service delivery.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission National Governance Planning Division deputy director Mohd Gunawan Che Ab Aziz stated these efforts are vital for creating a more efficient, transparent, and citizen-focused public service.

He emphasised the importance of referencing global indices like the Worldwide Governance Indicators, Global Governance Index, and Corruption Perceptions Index in reform initiatives.

“The WGI assesses six governance aspects including corruption control, while the GGI focuses on regulatory frameworks for sustainable competitiveness,” he explained in a statement today.

Mohd Gunawan noted that these indices use different methodologies but complement each other in evaluating overall governance quality.

He said countries with high scores in one index typically perform well in others, as seen in Nordic and Western European nations.

“Denmark, Finland, and Sweden consistently top the rankings, while Singapore and New Zealand also demonstrate excellent performance,” he added.

Mohd Gunawan underscored that Malaysia can accelerate reforms by embracing Human-Centric Administration, Human Rights-Centric Administration, and Value-Based Management.

“HCA emphasises practical citizen experience, HRCA ensures services respect human rights, and VBM fosters a culture based on integrity and efficiency,” he elaborated.

He suggested licensing applications as a case study for applying these governance approaches.

For Human-Centric Administration, policies could introduce user-friendly online systems with support desks staffed by empathetic officers.

“This approach prioritises citizen experience, making processes clearer and more enjoyable for higher satisfaction,” Mohd Gunawan explained.

From the human rights perspective, policies must guarantee equal rights for all citizens applying for permits without discrimination.

Value-Based Management requires agencies to uphold core values like “fast and accurate service” and “integrity” throughout the process. – Bernama