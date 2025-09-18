Malaysia-Vietnam ties catalyst for ASEAN strengthening, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The close relationship between Malaysia and Vietnam will serve as a catalyst for strengthening the ASEAN region according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar stated in a Facebook post that his meeting with Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man confirmed both countries’ commitment to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and the halal sector.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of parliamentary relations between the two nations through the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly since 1995.

“Through the exchange of best practices in legislation, governance, and reform, we have succeeded in strengthening democratic foundations and expanding the horizons of cooperation,“ Anwar said.

The leaders also expressed support for Timor-Leste’s entry into the ASEAN family, which Anwar described as symbolising regional unity and solidarity. – Bernama