Malaysia yet to confirm Jho Low’s Shanghai whereabouts - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has not received any information regarding claims that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, is currently residing in Shanghai, China, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said he would check on the matter regarding the central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal — who is said to be using a fake Australian passport — with Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“I have no information, we have yet to receive anything. Let me check. I’ve read (the media reports). I need to verify with the Home Minister,“ he told reporters briefly after attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the MADANI Complex in Teluk Kumbar here today.

Anwar was commenting on several media reports claiming that Jho Low, who is being hunted by international authorities, is believed to be living in an upscale area of Shanghai using a forged Australian passport.

The revelation was made by investigative journalists Bradley Hope and Tom Wright — renowned for exposing the global 1MDB financial scandal — in a special episode of Finding Jho Low: Live with Bradley Hope & Tom Wright, on Friday.

The 1MDB scandal, one of the world’s largest financial scandals, saw Jho Low identified as the mastermind, accused of embezzling US$7.65 billion (RM35 billion). - Bernama