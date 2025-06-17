SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old Malaysian man was arrested on Saturday (June 14) for attempting to smuggle drugs estimated to be worth more than S$173,000 (S$1=RM3.30), including about 1.4 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin, into Singapore, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint statement that ICA officers found a bundle believed to contain controlled drugs behind the glove compartment of a Malaysian-registered car during an enhanced check at Woodlands Checkpoint.

“CNB officers were immediately alerted to the detection and conducted further checks, which uncovered two more bundles from the same location within the car.

“The bundles were later found to contain about 1,402 grammes (g) of heroin, 495g of cannabis, and 115g of ‘Ice’,” the statement said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Authorities said the drugs seized could potentially feed the addiction of about 800 abusers for a week.

Those who import into or export from Singapore more than 15g of diamorphine, or pure heroin, may face the death penalty under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.