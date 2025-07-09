Malaysian arrested in Bangkok for online gambling and money laundering

BANGKOK: A 26-year-old Malaysian man was arrested at Don Mueang International Airport in connection with an online gambling network and money laundering. Authorities acted on intelligence regarding the suspect’s arrival, leading to his detention upon landing from Kuala Lumpur.

Superintendent of Don Mueang Immigration Checkpoint, Pol. Col. Adisak Panya, confirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect was wanted under a warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court. The charges include operating an illegal online gambling network and involvement in money laundering.

The suspect allegedly owned a company used to circulate funds from the gambling website, with annual transactions reportedly exceeding 11.52 billion baht. He was handed over to the Technology Crime Suppression Division 2 for further legal proceedings. - Bernama