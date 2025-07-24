Malaysian doctor dies in 100m fall while hiking Italy Dolomites

PETALING JAYA: A female doctor from Metro Specialist Hospital, Sungai Petani died after falling from a 100-metre cliff while climbing Mount Croda del Becco in the Dolomites mountain range in Italy last Friday (July 18).

The victim, Dr Khaw Bee Ling, 60, who was an internal medicine specialist, was reported missing after becoming separated from her friend the day before.

According to Italian media reports, the victim is believed to have strayed from the original trail in the Belluno area before reaching a steep, rocky and slippery slope and falling into a crevice at the foot of the cliff.

It is understood that the deceased managed to send a message to her friend informing her that she was lost and needed help before search and rescue operations were launched.

The rescue efforts involved the use of helicopters, drones with thermal cameras, sniffer dog units and mobile phone location tracking.

The victim’s body was found the following morning by rescue teams and taken to the morgue in Cortina.

Meanwhile, speaking to Kosmo, Metro Specialist Hospital executive Director Dr Tneoh Shen Jen said Dr Khaw’s passing was a great loss to the hospital and all staff members.

“She had served for more than 30 years and was dedicated, professional and caring towards patients. Her contributions and humanitarian work are greatly appreciated by all parties,“ he said.

He said Dr Khaw, who lived alone here and was a mother to one child, always treated patients with compassion and friendliness.

“The hospital has also posted an official condolence message on social media as a mark of respect to the deceased,“ he said.

It is understood that the deceased’s funeral arrangements are being handled by her daughter who resides in the United States.