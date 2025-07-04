Malaysian embassy monitors ferry capsize involving citizen in Bali

JAKARTA: The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta is actively coordinating with Indonesian authorities following the capsizing of ferry KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya in the Bali Strait. A Malaysian national, Fauzey Awang, 55, is feared missing after the vessel overturned late Wednesday night.

Fauzey was reportedly traveling in a tourist van aboard the ferry, returning to Malaysia via I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali.

The van had departed from Ketapang Port in Banyuwangi, East Java, before the incident occurred.

“The local authorities are currently in the process of verifying the whereabouts of the individual in question,“ the embassy stated.

Officials have also reached out to the victim’s family and are closely monitoring search and rescue efforts.

For urgent consular assistance, Malaysians can contact the embassy at +62 813 8081 3036 or the Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Bali at +62 361 751 953. - Bernama