Malaysian embassy monitors Jakarta protests, advises citizens to avoid sites

JAKARTA: The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta is closely monitoring developments following demonstrations that began on Monday in the Senayan area of Central Jakarta.

These protests have significantly disrupted traffic flow due to the closure of several locations in South and Central Jakarta.

The embassy strongly urges all Malaysian citizens residing in or visiting Jakarta to continuously monitor updates from local authorities and media regarding protest sites.

“Malaysians are also advised to avoid demonstration areas and not to engage in any actions that could violate local regulations,” the embassy stated in its official release.

For immediate consular assistance, Malaysian citizens can contact the embassy directly at +62813 8081 3036. – Bernama