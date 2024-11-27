KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad is closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan’s capital following unrest linked to protests by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said the High Commission is actively engaging with local authorities to ensure the safety of Malaysians in the affected areas.

Efforts are also ongoing to assist Malaysians previously stranded in Chilas, with 32 individuals currently en route to Bersham as conditions improve.

“The High Commission is collaborating with local authorities to ensure their safe and secure return,” the statement read.

Malaysians in the area have been urged to remain vigilant and adhere to guidance from local authorities.

Those who have not yet registered with the High Commission are strongly encouraged to do so via e-Konsular (https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my/login) to receive timely updates and assistance.

For consular help, Malaysians can contact the High Commission at +92 51 207 2900 ext. 123 or 125, or via email at mwislamabad@kln.gov.my.

On Tuesday, the High Commission issued a travel advisory following intensified protests in Islamabad. Supporters of Imran Khan have been staging a march towards D-Chowk, the square outside the parliament building, to demand his release.

Four security personnel were reportedly killed in an attack on Monday, which the government attributed to Khan’s supporters.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to take firm action against protesters attempting to demonstrate in restricted areas of the capital.

Malaysians in Pakistan have been advised to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and abide by local regulations for their safety.