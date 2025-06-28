Malaysian hiker rescued after injury on Indonesia’s Mount Rinjani

JAKARTA: A Malaysian hiker was rescued after sustaining injuries while trekking to Danau Segara Anak on Mount Rinjani in Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province. The incident occurred at 3.20 pm local time on Friday, prompting immediate action from authorities.

The injured hiker, identified as Nazli Awan Mahat, was assisted by a local guide who alerted the Sembalun Resort. Mount Rinjani National Park Authority (BTNGR) head Yarman confirmed the successful evacuation on Saturday. “The hiker’s condition was stable and he was able to carry out normal activities,“ Yarman stated.

Rescue operations began shortly after the incident, involving an eight-member team with medical support from the Emergency Mountain Health Centre. The hiker was transported to the Sembalun Community Health Centre by 8.30 am on Saturday.

Yarman reminded visitors to adhere to safety guidelines while exploring the national park. Mount Rinjani, Indonesia’s second-highest volcano, attracts numerous trekkers annually. The Sembalun Resort, part of the park’s eastern management zone, oversees conservation and tourism activities.