MELAKA: The willingness of the Malaysian Hokkien Association to be an investment ambassador to attract more investors to Melaka is expected to have a significant impact on expanding economic development opportunities, particularly in the state’s industrial sector.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that Melaka, as a state committed to inclusive development, remained open to collaboration with all parties, including the Hokkien community, to ensure continued prosperity.

“I sincerely appreciate the leadership of the Malaysian Hokkien Association for expressing their willingness to act as an investment ambassador for Melaka by bringing in more investors from China, especially from the Fujian region.

“Moreover, I view the establishment of the ASEAN Hokkien Federation, an initiative spearheaded by (president of the Federation of Hokkien Associations of Malaysia) Tan Sri (Lim Hock San) as a vital platform for expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation across the Asian region.

“For Melaka, this presents a golden opportunity to attract more investors, especially with the state’s rapidly developing infrastructure,“ he said when met by the media after attending a luncheon with representatives from the Federation of Malaysian Hokkien Associations and the Melaka Hokkien Association in Ayer Keroh today.

The event was also attended by the president of the Federation of Malaysian Hokkien Associations, Tan Sri Dr Lim Hock San.

Ab Rauf also called on the Hokkien community to support all initiatives launched by the state government in conjunction with Melaka as the host of World Tourism Day and the World Tourism Conference 2025 in September.

“We are also extending Visit Melaka Year until 2026 in line with the 2026 Visit Malaysia Year and call for all quarters to support the government’s plan to make it a success,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Lim, in his speech, said the Malaysian Hokkien Association is prepared to be an ambassador for Melaka to attract more investors to the state, especially in the industrial and port sectors.

“As we know, Melaka is not only rich in history and culture but has great potential in the economic, tourism and industrial sectors,“ he said.