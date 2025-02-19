Malaysian King grants audience to PM Anwar in Bahrain

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Bahrain today.

According to a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook account, the Prime Minister briefed His Majesty on the latest developments in the country and enquired about Sultan Ibrahim’s health during the meeting.

Also present was Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah.

Anwar arrived in Bahrain today for an official visit at the invitation of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Salman Hamad Al Khalifa.

Yesterday, Istana Negara announced that Sultan Ibrahim had successfully undergone conservative treatment abroad for musculoskeletal pain and is expected to return to Malaysia on Feb 21.

The condition was attributed to His Majesty’s intensive military training and active lifestyle in his youth, particularly his passion for polo.

On Feb 7, Istana Negara said in a statement that His Majesty had travelled abroad for treatment.