Malaysian personnel in Congo safe, monitoring continues - MAF

M23 soldiers are seen at the Stade de l'Unite' (Unity Stadium in French) in Goma on February 6, 2025 for a public gathering called by the armed group. Rwandan-backed M23 said Thursday it wanted to liberate all of the Congo in its first public meeting since seizing the eastern city of Goma after deadly clashes, as its fighters advanced towards another regional capital. After capturing Goma, the main city in North Kivu province, last week, the M23 and Rwandan troops launched a new offensive on Wednesday in a neighbouring province. - Alexis Huguet / AFPM23 soldiers are seen at the Stade de l'Unite' (Unity Stadium in French) in Goma on February 6, 2025 for a public gathering called by the armed group. Rwandan-backed M23 said Thursday it wanted to "liberate all of the Congo" in its first public meeting since seizing the eastern city of Goma after deadly clashes, as its fighters advanced towards another regional capital. After capturing Goma, the main city in North Kivu province, last week, the M23 and Rwandan troops launched a new offensive on Wednesday in a neighbouring province. - Alexis Huguet / AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), through its Joint Forces Headquarters, will continue to monitor the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of its personnel amid the ongoing conflict.

The Joint Forces Headquarters said eight Malaysian personnel comprising military staff officers and military observers deployed under the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) are currently safe.

“They are stationed at the MONUSCO Force Headquarters, the Lava Site in Goma, and the Team Site, with all Malaysian personnel reported to be in good health and the overall situation under control.

“The M23 rebels have taken full control of Goma, including Goma Airport, which houses the MONUSCO Force Headquarters, posing a security threat to UN peacekeeping forces and triggering violent protests in Kinshasa,” it said in a statement today.

The statement added that the situation has slightly stabilised since Feb 2, and the M23 rebels declared a unilateral ceasefire on Feb 4 for humanitarian reasons.

It urged the UN and the international community to reassess their strategy on MONUSCO and intensify diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting resolution.

The conflict is rooted in mineral resource exploitation, ethnic tensions, government instability and external interference. The M23 claims their fight is driven by political and ethnic Tutsi security interests, with Rwanda’s involvement further escalating tensions.

MONUSCO was established on July 1, 2010, to replace the United Nations Mission in the Congo (MONUC), which operated since 1999. Its mandate is to stabilise the situation in DRC following prolonged conflict, protect civilians, support political processes and assist in national reconstruction efforts.

With a stronger mandate, MONUSCO is equipped with a special intervention force to counter armed groups and personnel rotations are conducted annually based on designated postings.