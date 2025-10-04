KANGAR: The government hopes that prospective Malaysian hajj and umrah pilgrims this year will continue to maintain their exemplary track record in complying with the regulations and laws set by the Saudi Arabian government, thereby avoiding the risk of a temporary visa suspension - such as the one imposed on 14 other countries.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said during his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the latter had consistently commended the discipline and exemplary behaviour of Malaysian pilgrims, so this positive track record must be maintained.

“Malaysians have a strong reputation for respecting the law, especially in the context of performing hajj or umrah. Our intention is to do good during our pilgrimage, and part of that is ensuring that we strictly follow the rules that are in place,” he said.

He said this after attending the pre-launch of the National Quran Recitation and Memorisation (MTHQK) Assembly 2025 here, which was officiated by Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

On April 7, it was reported that the Saudi Arabian government had imposed a temporary visa ban on 14 countries, including Pakistan, ahead of the hajj season. The report indicated that the ban affected umrah, business, and family visas, with the restrictions expected to be lifted in mid-June.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has warned those wishing to perform hajj against dealing with unofficial channels, stressing that entry for the pilgrimage must be through an official Hajj visa issued by the relevant Saudi authorities.

Mohd Na’im explained that each country has its own regulations, and the Saudi Arabian government has established these rules, not to inconvenience anyone, but rather for the benefit and safety of all parties, including the pilgrims.

When asked whether Malaysians were among the more than 18,000 individuals detained by Saudi Arabian authorities, he said that, to date, the government had not received any official complaints about the involvement of Malaysians in these detentions.

Yesterday, it was reported that Saudi Arabian authorities had detained 18,407 individuals within a week for various offences, including violations of immigration, labour, and border security laws. These strict measures were implemented in preparation for the 2025 Hajj season.