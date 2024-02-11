Malaysian Religious Affairs Minister holds meeting with Indonesian counterpart

JAKARTA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar held a bilateral meeting with Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, on the sidelines of the World Zakat and Waqf Forum 2024 here last night.

In addition to discussing cooperation between the two nations to improve the well-being of society, they exchanged views on matters related to innovation and the future of zakat (Islamic tithe) and waqf (endowment) management.

The two ministers also shared experiences on efficient zakat governance through the use of new technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as collaboration between Indonesia’s National Zakat Agency (BAZNAS) and Malaysia’s Department of Waqf, Zakat and Haj (JAWHAR).

Mohd Na’im and his delegation, accompanied by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin, held discussions with Nasaruddin for about 45 minutes at the Jakarta Convention Centre.

He also made history as the first Malaysian minister to visit Indonesia following the appointment of President Prabowo Subianto’s new administration for the 2024-2029 term on October 20.

The official working visit, at the invitation of the Indonesian government from Friday to Sunday, coincided with the forum attended by representatives from 43 countries, including stakeholders from the ranks of scholars, entrepreneurs, and young people.

Mohd Na’im is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the forum on Saturday, where his presence is expected to bolster Malaysia’s dynamic role and image in zakat and waqf management.

“Zakat and waqf are two crucial pillars that play a significant role in institutions focused on poverty alleviation efforts,” he said.

He expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries could be expanded to other regional nations such as Brunei and Singapore, given the great potential for Muslims in the Nusantara region to benefit from zakat and waqf resources.

“God willing, I will work with Minister Nasaruddin to promote and advance zakat and waqf initiatives throughout the Nusantara,” said Mohd Na’im.

He and his delegation are also scheduled to meet with local Islamic organisations, namely the Indonesian Ulema Council and Nahdlatul Ulama, and to visit the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, the Istiqlal Mosque.