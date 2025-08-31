Malaysian remake of Tamil hit Kaithi titled Banduan premieres November

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian cinema will welcome its first official Kollywood remake when Banduan premieres in theatres on 6 November.

This local adaptation recreates the acclaimed 2019 Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, originally directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Karthi.

Produced by Number Twenty One Media in collaboration with Dream Warrior Pictures Sdn Bhd, the project signifies growing cultural exchange between Malaysian and Indian film industries.

Banduan preserves the original film’s praised elements of raw action and unconventional storytelling while adapting its universal themes of redemption and survival.

The producers emphasised this adaptation reshapes the story specifically for Malaysian audiences through local culture, language and settings.

Director Kroll Azry leads a cast featuring prominent local actors including Aaron Aziz, Rosyam Nor and Afdlin Shauki.

Astro Shaw will serve as the official distributor for this cross-cultural cinematic venture. – Bernama