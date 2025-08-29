Malaysians can spend RM100 SARA aid via MyKad from August 31

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian citizens aged eighteen and above can begin spending their RM100 one-off Sumbangan Asas Rahmah assistance through MyKad starting August 31.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the aid distribution will commence on National Day with recipients able to utilise the funds at four thousand five hundred selected shops nationwide until December 31, 2025.

“I am pleased to remind that on Aug 31, the SARA programme for all will begin, where every adult Malaysian citizen will receive RM100 credited into their MyKad,” he said at the post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

The minister urged all eligible citizens to verify their eligibility through the official SARA portal or MyKasih website which has been operational since August 21.

“This is a good opportunity for everyone aged 18 and above to check their balance and make use of it,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim initially announced the RM100 contribution on July 23 as part of the government’s immediate efforts to alleviate living costs.

The programme serves as both economic relief and national appreciation, benefiting twenty two million citizens with a two billion ringgit allocation. – Bernama