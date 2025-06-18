PUTRAJAYA: The evacuation of Malaysian citizens currently in Iran is expected to take place this Friday.

Minister of Communications cum MADANI Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the matter was announced by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan at today’s Cabinet meeting.

He said preparations are underway, including the issuance of travel visas, to facilitate the safe departure of Malaysians from Iran.

“The Foreign Minister also informed that the number of registered Malaysians in Iran, whether serving with diplomatic missions, students, or tourists, is not very large.

“Insya-Allah, they will begin their departure within the next day or two, most likely on June 20. Several preparations are ongoing, but due to security considerations, I am unable to provide further details (now),” he said at a post-Cabinet press conference today.

The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated last Friday following an unprovoked Israeli airstrike on Iranian territory. In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting multiple locations in Israel.

Yesterday, Wisma Putra urged all Malaysians in Iran to leave the country immediately amid the ongoing instability and the heightened risk of further escalation without prior warning.