MALBATT 850-12 deployment to commence Nov 6 - Mohamed Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: The deployment of the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) for peacekeeping missions in South Lebanon will continue, with MALBATT 850-12, scheduled to be carried out in stages, from Nov 6 to 18.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), through the joint headquarters, had received notification from the Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL), regarding the exchange of all UNIFIL forces, including MALBATT 850-11, which currently operates in South Lebanon.

“The MALBATT 850-12 team will take over the duties and responsibilities of the MALBATT 850-11 team, under the banner and mandate of the United Nations (UN), as per the protocol and rules set by the UNIFIL team,” he said in a statement, today.

He added that the Ministry of Defence expressed its appreciation to the MALBATT 850-11 team for their exemplary service and hoped that the MALBATT 850-12 team would continue this important mission.