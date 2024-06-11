MALBATT 850-12 deployment to Lebanon begins amid ongoing tensions

PETALING JAYA: The deployment and assignment of the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) to Lebanon for peacekeeping duties under the United Nations (UN) mission will proceed despite the tense situation following Israel’s attacks on the country since September.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the deployment of the 12th MALBATT team was part of the country’s agreement with the UN for the mission in Lebanon.

“Our involvement is very important because it reflects Malaysia’s position as a nation committed to global peace, as well as building a reputation as a country consistent in diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution.

“That is why we are continuing with the phased deployment of MALBATT starting today until Nov 18,“ he said at a press conference after the first group of Malbatt 850-12 was sent off to Lebanon at the Subang Air Base today.

Elaborating further, Mohamed Khaled acknowledged that the situation in southern Lebanon is challenging. However, he emphasised that exposure and preparation through a 12-week integration training programme, conducted under the supervision of the Joint Forces Headquarters at the MALBATT Village in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, has successfully enhanced the physical and mental capabilities of all personnel involved.

According to him, the training undergone by the personnel involved peacekeeping operations, cultural awareness and sensitivity training, as well as physical and mental health exercises, ensuring that they are classified as fit to join the MALBATT team.

Mohamed Khaled said that the safety of the personnel is a top priority, and his ministry will maintain close communication with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) through the Armed Forces Headquarters to receive the latest updates.

He added that the MALBATT 850-12 team will be stationed at the same locations, namely the Ma’rakah Camp and the Tibnin Camp in southern Lebanon, where they will carry out operational tasks assigned by UNIFIL, particularly in the designated areas of responsibility.

Earlier, Mohamed Khaled, accompanied by Chief of Defence Force, Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, sent off the MALBATT 850-12 team, which comprises 854 personnel, including 82 officers and 772 other ranks, as well as three officers and 27 personnel from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, and one civilian financial officer from the Ministry of Defence.

MALBATT 850-12 is being deployed to Lebanon in in four phases, led by the MALBATT 850-12 Commander, Col Johan Effendi Mohd Shalleh.

Mohamed Khaled added that the MALBATT 850-11 team, currently in southern Lebanon, has been reported to be safe and is following instructions from UNIFIL.

“We are concerned about airstrikes, but recently there have been no air attacks. Moreover, the area under the responsibility of our personnel is slightly elevated and not directly on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

“Our team is surrounded by peacekeeping forces from other countries, so we are positioned in the middle. If anything were to happen, such as a threat from the ground, they would have to go through these peacekeeping forces first,“ he said.

Earlier, Mohamed Khaled had said that the deployment and assignment of forces would continue after receiving confirmation from the UNIFIL Force Commander regarding the safety of all peacekeeping teams, including those from Malaysia.

He also mentioned that the deployment of the MALBATT 850-11 team will take place in stages from Nov 7 to 19, while the deployment of the MALBATT 850-12 team will begin today and continue until Nov 18.