Man arrested for alleged sexual harassment in Bayan Lepas

GEORGE TOWN: Police apprehended a man in Bayan Lepas yesterday over allegations of sexually harassing a female worker at a business premises last Friday.

Barat Daya police chief ACP Sazalee Adam confirmed the 32-year-old suspect was arrested at 5.58 pm at a local restaurant following a report lodged by the victim’s employer.

Investigations revealed the man entered the premises, which functions as a storeroom for an online children’s toy business, and attempted to persuade the victim into having sex with him.

Another female employee witnessed the incident, which was also captured on the premises’ closed-circuit television system.

A video recording of the harassment subsequently went viral on social media platform X at approximately 10 am yesterday.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. – Bernama