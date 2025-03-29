Man arrested for involvement in viral helmet assault

MELAKA: The police have arrested a man who is suspected to be involved in assaulting a victim with a helmet at the junction leading to Taman Cheng Utama that was recorded on video and shared on Facebook.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the suspect, a 27-year-old trader was arrested around 12.30 pm at Batang Tiga police station in Klebang.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the assault happened on Thursday and is suspected to have been caused by a misunderstanding between the suspect and the victim, 52, while driving.

“The misunderstanding led to a physical confrontation and the suspect hit the victim with a helmet,” he said in a statement here today, adding that the victim had showed up at the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters to provide a further statement and was given a POL59 Form to obtain treatment at Melaka Hospital.

He said the police were in the process of seizing the motorcycle and helmet, along with the clothing worn by the suspect during the incident for investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

“I advise the public to be patient and control their emotions and not commit acts that will lead to criminal offences,” he said, and urged those with information about the case to contact the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters or the nearest police station.