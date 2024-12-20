Man assaulted by group over alleged forex scam

SHAH ALAM: A man sustained serious head injuries after he was beaten up by a group of individuals allegedly deceived in foreign exchange transactions in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, near here, yesterday.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Akmalrizal Radzi said police received a report from a doctor at Banting Hospital around 10.50 pm that a man had suffered serious head injuries and was placed in the critical zone.

He said six men, aged between 25 and 53, have been remanded for three days starting today to assist in the investigation.

“All the suspects, arrested in Kuala Langat and Kuala Lumpur, are believed to have attacked the victim, in his 40s, with wooden weapons and blunt objects, resulting in the injuries,“ he said in a statement today.

“Police are still searching for other suspects involved in this case,“ he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons in a riot. Upon conviction, the maximum sentence is five years in prison, a fine, or both.

A viral video on social media showed a group attacking an individual near a restaurant in Kuala Langat last night.