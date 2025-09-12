Man buried in Penampang landslide, woman rescued by public

PENAMPANG: A man is buried in a landslide that struck a house in Kampung Sarapung, here, on Thursday (September 11) evening.

A spokesman for the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the department received a call from the public at 6.10 pm reporting that two individuals were involved in the incident.

According to the spokesman, one of the victims, a woman, was rescued by members of the public and is in stable condition.

He said the identities of the two victims have yet to be determined due to difficulties faced by the Fire and Rescue team from the Penampang station in reaching the location.

“The rescue team is struggling to reach the site because of landslides and strong (flood) currents. Information on the victims is still unavailable,” he told Bernama when contacted. - Bernama