PETALING JAYA: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) recently crippled an illegal wildlife trade operation in Rawang, Selangor, on Sunday (Feb 2) afternoon.

The trader, a local man in his 20s, was reportedly involved in the illegal trade of various endangered wildlife, including snakes, spiders, and tortoises, originating from the African continent and Latin America.

According to Harian Metro, the trader smuggled the endangered wildlife using courier services and even delivered the animals to international clients using the same method.

A raid was carried out at a residence in Country Homes Rawang at 1.30pm, where various wildlife worth nearly RM50,000 was discovered on the premises.

The man is believed to have actively promoted his endangered wildlife trade on social media.

The Director-General of Perhilitan Peninsular Malaysia, Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, said the man’s illegal trading activities were foiled as a result of Operation Integrated Khazanah (OBK), involving the Perhilitan Wildlife Crime Unit (WCU) together with the Special Intelligence and Investigation Unit (PSK) from the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

Abdul Kadir stated that three local men, who also owned the residence, were questioned before further investigations were carried out on the premises.

“Preliminary investigations found suspected endangered wildlife at the residence. This involved the discovery of nine tarantula spiders, a ‘gila monster’ reptile, and two ball pythons kept in plastic containers in front of the suspect’s bedroom.

“Also found were five alligator snapping turtles, originating from North America, kept in five plastic containers in the bathroom of the master bedroom,“ he was quoted as saying.

Abdul Kadir added that the suspect failed to present a license from Perhilitan that would allow him to keep the wildlife.

The suspect is being investigated under Act 716 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.