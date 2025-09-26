Man charged with attempted murder of police at Behrang R&R

TELUK INTAN: A man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with attempting to murder four police personnel last Saturday.

Mohd Ameerul Asraf Mohd Saipul, 35, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Norhamizah Shaiffuddin.

He was charged with committing the offence near a petrol station at the southbound Behrang Rest and Service (R&R) area on the North-South Expressway at about 11 am on Sept 20, which caused injuries to four policemen.

The charge, framed under Section 307(1) of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Izzuddin Fakri Hamdan did not offer bail, citing the nature of the offence committed by the accused, while lawyer Nur Shaqira Ibrahim sought bail, saying her client is self-employed, the sole breadwinner, and has five children aged two to nine.

The court then set bail at RM10,000 with one surety, ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month, and fixed Oct 31 for case mention. - Bernama