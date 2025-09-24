Man charged with double murder of woman and phone trader in Kedah

GURUN: A 30-year-old man faced two murder charges at the Magistrate’s Court here today for the deaths of a woman and a mobile phone trader on September 11.

Syed Al Iqbal Syed Shahruddin nodded in understanding as the charges were read before Magistrate Anis Suraya Ahmad.

The court did not record a plea because murder cases are under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

His first charge alleges he murdered Ku Asraf Ku Shaif @ Ku Shuib, 30, in front of a house at Taman Nona, Guar Chempedak, Yan, between 9 pm and 10 pm on September 11.

The private sector employee also faces a second charge for murdering 28-year-old Nurul Nur Syamira Khamis in the same housing area during the same time period.

Both charges were framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or a maximum of 40 years imprisonment.

A conviction under this section also mandates at least 12 strokes of the cane if the death sentence is not imposed.

The accused was represented by a legal team comprising lawyers Abdul Hayyi Salim, Diyana Ibrahim and Shameer Haziq Shaharuddin.

Magistrate Anis Suraya set October 21 for the next case mention. – Bernama