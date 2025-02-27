Man charged with food trader’s murder

KUANTAN: A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a female food trader.

However, no plea was recorded from Zalzul Kamar Abdul Ghani, 53, as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He is charged with killing Norshamira Zainal, 37, at the Sungai Kuantan jetty area, behind a restaurant in Jalan Padang Lalang here, between 7.30 and 8.30 pm last Feb 12.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment of not less than 30 years but not more than 40 years and if not imposed the death penalty shall be punished with whipping not less than 12 times, if convicted.

Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman set April 10 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Pahang Director of Prosecutions Sharizat Ismail and Deputy Public Prosecutor B Deevagaran Naidu, while the accused was unrepresented.