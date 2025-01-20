Man driving against traffic causing accident nabbed

BUTTERWORTH: A man suspected of driving against traffic and causing a collision involving three other vehicles on Jalan Chain Ferry here last Saturday has been arrested by police yesterday afternoon.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police Chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said the 28-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer was arrested at 4 pm, and initial urine tests confirmed the suspect was negative for drugs.

“A remand application will be made to conduct a blood test and for further investigation,” he said in a statement last night.

According to him, the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) of the SPU District Police Headquarters (IPD) received a report from the public about an accident involving four vehicles on Jalan Chain Ferry at approximately 2.15 pm Saturday.

He explained that preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the accident occurred when the Mitsubishi Lancer driven by the suspect, travelling straight on Jalan Chain Ferry, suddenly entered the opposite lane, colliding with a four-wheel drive vehicle, which then struck two other vehicles.

He added that the accident caused minor injuries to the drivers of two cars, while other drivers were unharmed.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987. Members of the public with information about the incident are urged to contact the nearest police station or the BSPT IPD SPU at 04-5741421

Before this, several photos and videos of the incident, showing a car driving against traffic before colliding with other vehicles, went viral on social media.