Man foraging for etok found drowned in Sungai Pahang near Pekan

KUANTAN: A man reported missing while foraging for etok or freshwater clams with his family in Sungai Pahang near Kampung Bukit Kenau in Pekan has been found drowned.

Pekan police chief Superintendent Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin confirmed that villagers discovered the body of 45-year-old Mohd Zainuren Abd Rashid at approximately 7.45 am.

The victim was found fully clothed approximately three kilometres downstream from his last known location.

His body has been transported to Pekan Hospital for further procedures. – Bernama