Man in need of skull implant surgery receives donations from PM

JITRA: A man who went viral for selling daging salai (smoked meat) to fund his skull implant surgery has received RM15,000 in aid from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Muhammad Sufi Abdul Aziz, 36, was presented with the donation by Kedah Federal Development Office (ICU) director Zaiton Yahya at his home in Taman Jitra Indah today.

“Muhammad Sufi was involved in an accident in December 2023, resulting in severe head injuries. The ICU was informed that the Prime Minister sympathised with his situation and instructed me to deliver this contribution to help with his surgical expenses.

“I hope this support alleviates his burden, and I pray that Allah provides him with swift recovery so he can resume normal life,” Zaiton told reporters.

Muhammad Sufi, a physiotherapist at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, said his life took a dramatic turn after his motorcycle skidded in Tanah Merah, Jitra, causing severe brain bleeding that required the removal of part of his skull.

“I was heading home after meeting a friend when I lost control of my motorcycle. The accident caused brain bleeding, led to a stroke and left me in a coma for a month. It took me three months to walk again.

“My skull has been shrinking, so the surgery is urgent. It is scheduled for March 9. I sincerely thank the Prime Minister for his generosity. May he enjoy a long and prosperous life,” he said.

A cooking enthusiast, Muhammad Sufi recently posted a video selling daging salai he prepared with his mother, Nooraini Ishak, 71, to raise funds for his surgery.

“I didn’t expect the video to go viral. Orders started pouring in and I have received around 20 so far. I don’t make it daily because the smoking process alone takes 12 hours.

“For now, I will complete all the orders. After my surgery and recovery, I hope to return to work as a physiotherapist because I truly love my job,” he added.