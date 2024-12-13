Man in viral video clip charged with reckless driving

PETALING JAYA: A man, who was seen in a viral video causing provocation by driving recklessly after being reprimanded for smoking a cigarette at a petrol station in Damansara Damai, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today.

R. Simachalam, 35, pleaded not guilty to the charge of driving his car in a reckless manner that endangered himself and other road users at Jalan PJU 10/10B Damansara Damai here at 2.25 pm on Dec 9.

He was charged under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum jail term of five years and a fine of not less than RM5,000 and a maximum of RM15,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Husna Amran proposed bail of RM9,000 with one surety while lawyer V. Pushparajan, representing the accused, appealed for a lower bail citing that her client, who works as a grocery store assistant, has family dependents.

“The accused has to care for his 59-year-old mother and a 39-year-old brother who is paralysed,“ said the lawyer.

Magistrate Farah Azura Mohd Saad allowed Simachalam bail of RM4,500 with one surety and fixed Jan 28, 2025, for mention.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that police are investigating a video clip, which went viral, showing an individual smoking a cigarette in a petrol station area and then acting provocatively by driving dangerously when reprimanded by a member of the public.