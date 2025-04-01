KUCHING: A man was killed when a house collapsed at Jalan Stampin Baru, here, early this morning.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre (PGO) said that the department received a call about the incident at 2.50 am.

“Upon arriving at the scene, members of the public reported that there was a victim trapped inside the single-storey house. Firefighters then launched a search and rescue operation, and found an unconscious male victim under the rubble,” the spokesperson said in a statement, today.

The victim, identified as Lim Inn Tong, 58, was removed from the debris at 4.05 am and was confirmed dead by a medical officer at the scene.

“The body was subsequently handed over to the police for further action. Investigations will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident,” the spokesperson added.