Man killed, wife injured in Ipoh car crash on Jalan Sultan Idris Shah

IPOH: A man was killed while his wife suffered minor injuries after their car skidded and overturned on Jalan Sultan Idris Shah this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 8.06 am and dispatched nine personnel from the Ipoh station to the scene.

The 55-year-old man was pinned in the driver’s side of the Toyota Corolla Altis and was confirmed dead at the scene by Ministry of Health personnel.

His 48-year-old wife sustained minor injuries and received early treatment before being sent to the hospital for further care.

Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to extricate the victim’s body before handing it over to the police for further investigation. – Bernama