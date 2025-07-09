Man loses RM300k to online investment scam in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: A company director lost more than RM300,000 after falling victim to an online investment scam promoted through a Facebook advertisement in mid-May.

The 44-year-old man lodged a police report after realising he had been deceived.

Kedah police contingent headquarters Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Loi Yew Lik, said the victim transferred RM302,100 in 18 transactions to three different accounts between May 14 and June 17. The suspects had promised daily returns of 10 per cent.

The victim became suspicious when the scammers demanded additional funds before allowing him to withdraw his supposed profits and capital.

Loi urged the public to verify investment opportunities through official channels such as the Semak Mule app, the JSJK PDRM Facebook page, or the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997. - Bernama