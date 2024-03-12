JITRA: A man who was reported missing while fishing was found drowned in the Kampung Paya Parit Lateh river, here this morning.

Jitra Fire and Rescue Station chief, Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Bustan Karudin said the body of 49-year-old Ismail Hashim was discovered at 7.50 am.

“The body was found this morning after the search and rescue operation resumed at 7.46 am with surface searching around the area. The victim was located at 7.50 am and his remains were handed over to the police. The operation was concluded at 10.09 am,” he said in a statement today.

The victim was reported missing at 7.15 pm on Sunday after he was swept away by strong currents while casting a fishing net in the Kampung Paya Parit Lateh river.

His son Muhammad Khairul Ikhwan Ismail, 20, who witnessed the incident said his father usually crossed the bridge near the river to set up the net, but on the day of the incident, he tied a rope around his waist and swam across.

Muhammad Khairul Ikhwan said his father resurfaced several times before disappearing from view.