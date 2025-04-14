ALOR GAJAH: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), in collaboration with Japan’s Aichi Daihatsu Co Ltd, is currently developing an apprenticeship and job placement programme in that country, under the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) system, officially recognised by the Japanese government.

MARA deputy director-general (Education) Dr Mahzan Teh said the initiative, carried out under MARA’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) framework, is aimed at enhancing the capabilities of students at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA (KKTM) - particularly those pursuing a Diploma in Automotive Engineering Technology - to meet the growing demand for highly skilled talent, both locally and internationally.

“Through this programme, students will undergo three years of practical training, during which various facilities will be provided by the company to support their learning and development,” he said.

Mahzan added that students who successfully obtain the SSW certification will not only have access to promising job opportunities in Malaysia but will also be eligible to work in Japan, with competitive salary packages depending on their field and the employing company.

He was speaking to reporters after the handover of teaching and learning equipment, donated by Aichi Daihatsu which was officiated by the company’s executive officer Hiroshi Mizuno and attended by the KKTM Masjid Tanah director Shabudin Said.

At the ceremony, Aichi Daihatsu presented a Perodua Myvi to be used by students pursuing the Diploma in Automotive Engineering Technology, for teaching and learning purposes.

Elaborating further on the programme, Mahzan said that students will first undergo an interview session, which will be held soon, in addition to taking a Japanese language course to prepare for their time in Japan.

“We are targeting to send between 20 and 25 automotive students to Japan each year, to enhance their skills, particularly in technological advancements that can be adapted to the local industry,” he said.

He also highlighted that through its partnership with Aichi Daihatsu, an industry-oriented training centre will be established at KKTM Masjid Tanah, which will include a ‘teaching factory’, focused on the automotive sector.

This collaboration encompasses various initiatives, including technology transfer, training programmes for both students and instructors and the development of specialised courses aligned with the evolving needs of the automotive industry.

“The ‘teaching factory’ will serve as a reference centre for advanced training in the automotive sector, not only for MARA students but also for other TVET institutions across Malaysia,” he said.

He also highlighted that the employability rate of MARA TVET graduates, including those from KKTM, exceeds 97 per cent. This reflects the growing demand for skilled workers, particularly across various industries.

He added that all MARA TVET students are guaranteed employment through a range of initiatives, in collaboration with local and international industry partners, including opportunities to work abroad.

“The response from students has been overwhelmingly positive, with enrollment at every skills institution under MARA, including KKTM, surpassing 100 per cent,” he said.