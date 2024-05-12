PUTRAJAYA: Entrepreneurs under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) are urged to leverage Malaysia’s position as the 2025 ASEAN Chair to showcase and promote their products.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also called for preparations to begin now, by enhancing productivity.

“Malaysia will be the ASEAN Chair next year. For this, I wish to bring all of you to showcase our products at the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) + China Summit, which will be held in the middle of next year.

“I also want entrepreneurs nurtured by MARA to showcase their products at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS)@ASEAN Summit to be held in our country, especially women entrepreneurs,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this while officiating at the MARA Entrepreneurs Award Ceremony (AURA) 2023/2024 here today. Also present were Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang and MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Highlighting the success and competence of MARA entrepreneurs, Ahmad Zahid expressed his intention to lead a delegation to MIHAS in Shanghai next year.

“MARA has the Gate to Global (GTG) programme. What does it mean for us? It signifies that MARA is not only excelling locally but also a national and global champion representing Bumiputera entrepreneurs,” he said.

Recalling his recent official visit to Dubai, he expressed pride in the participation of 15 MARA entrepreneurs at MIHAS Dubai, which achieved sales worth RM137 million.

“Due to these successive successes, the government has no doubts about continuing to support MARA’s role in Bumiputera entrepreneurship development and empowerment, as reflected in the RM485 million budget allocation for 2025,” he said.

Under Budget 2024, MARA had been allocated RM481 million for entrepreneurship development programmes, including entrepreneurial training, grants, business premises, and business financing facilities.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid proposed several measures to ensure businesses remained resilient and relevant in the face of current challenges.

These included enhancing digital efficiency by adopting technologies such as e-commerce, social media marketing, and business management software, diversifying products and services, managing finances wisely, and upskilling knowledge and expertise.

AURA is a biennial event celebrating the excellence of Bumiputera entrepreneurs in various sectors.

The MARA Entrepreneur Icon Award was won by Bateriku (M) Sdn Bhd, the Best Brand Award by Rizman Ruzaini Creations (M) Sdn Bhd, while the MARA Special Programme Entrepreneur Award was secured by FA Medical Sdn Bhd.