MARA partners with Malaysian Bar and SUHAKAM for student guidance

KUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will partner with the Malaysian Bar Council and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s Office of the Children’s Commissioner to deliver motivation, legal awareness, and counselling services across all MARA educational institutions.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announced that both organisations have agreed to mobilise their members, including lawyers, to institutions nationwide for early preventive interventions and education.

He stated that the collaboration was discussed during a courtesy call by Malaysian Bar president Datuk Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab and SUHAKAM Children’s Chief Commissioner Dr Farah Nini Dusuki.

“We discussed the importance of raising awareness and legal knowledge, providing counselling guidance and psychological intervention regarding bullying and juvenile crime,” he said in a Facebook post.

He cited an example where consensual sexual relations with an underage partner can be considered statutory rape.

Asyraf Wajdi also clarified that caning in schools has not been abolished since 1954 but remains subject to strict procedures and may only be administered by principals or headmasters.

“The purpose of caning is educational, not to cause pain. It must be done privately, not in public view, and only as a last resort to teach a lesson without causing harm,” he added. – Bernama