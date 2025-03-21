Marine Police seize 42 illegal ‘Bubu Naga’ fish traps

KUALA LUMPUR: The Marine Police Force (PPM) of the Kuala Kurau Tactical Operations Headquarters seized 42 illegal ‘Bubu Naga’ fish traps valued at RM4,200 during Op Taring Gelora in the waters off Tanjung Piandang, Perak, today.

PPM Region One commander ACP Rusley Chi Ari said during their operation from 8 am to 11 am, his team detected and seized the fishing traps at seven different locations, which were located four and nine nautical miles from the coast of Tanjung Piandang.

He said action was taken after complaints from coastal fishermen about the use of ‘Bubu Naga’ fish traps, which they claim are harming their livelihoods.

“The seizure was undertaken according to Section 8(b) and Section 49 of the Fisheries Act 1985, which prohibits the use of fishing equipment without a valid licence,“ he said.

Rusley said all the seized fish traps were handed over to the Kuala Kurau Fisheries Department Investigation Division for further action.