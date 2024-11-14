Maritime laws need updates to stay relevant - Loke

PUTRAJAYA: Laws related to the maritime sector need to be amended from time to time to ensure they remain relevant to current developments and needs, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke noted that some of the laws in use for this sector are outdated as they were inherited from the British colonial era.

“Now, the world of documentation has to go digital. This is one reason why amendments are necessary.

“What’s important is that our country is a trading nation with goods transported via sea routes since we have numerous ports,” he said at a press conference after closing the Maritime Economy Workshop organised by the Maritime Institute of Malaysia (MIMA) here today.

Sharing examples of amended maritime laws, Loke said that in May 2016, the government approved amendments to the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (Amendment) 2016 to harmonise national maritime legislation with the international maritime community.

He said the maritime sector plays an essential role and is one of the largest contributors to the national economy, with nearly 95 per cent of the nation’s trade value coming from this sector.

“This sector is not only focused on trade but also includes ports, tourism, fisheries and energy resources,” he said.

Recognising the sector’s importance to the country, Loke said it is time for all stakeholders and industry players to work alongside the government in strengthening the maritime sector in an integrated manner.

“The port and shipping sectors are usually siloed and lack a strategic collaboration that could generate greater value. There needs to be a joint effort,” he said, adding that other states should follow Sabah’s lead as a pioneer of the Blue Economy in Malaysia.

On another matter, Loke said his ministry will investigate allegations that a shipping company operating in Malaysia was involved in ferrying firearms to Israel for genocidal purposes in Palestine.

“So far, I have not received any information. We need to investigate if such allegations exist, and the ministry will consider what actions can be taken,” he said.

Previously, media reports indicated that a group of pro-Palestine activists claimed to have received information from abroad that a local company was managing the shipment of containers with explosive materials to Israel.