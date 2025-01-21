KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Maritime Malaysia) executed nearly 52,000 searches on suspect vessels with 1,317 arrests and seizures worth nearly RM79 million throughout 2024.

Maritime Malaysia director-general Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the seizures involved assets and goods such as petrol, diesel, controlled goods, drugs, cigarettes and Foreign Fishing Vessels (VNA/Vesel Nelayan Asing).

He is confident that when the use of latest technology including Artificial Intelligence (AI) is enhanced in the existing surveillance system, the number of arrests will increase and the country’s waters will be increasingly under sovereign control.

“A smart system equipped with AI can detect suspicious movement patterns, helping us act faster in intercepting threats such as smuggling, human trafficking and other maritime crimes.

“Maritime Malaysia needs to keep pace with modern technological changes because criminals are now also inclined to use AI for crime,“ he said in a statement today.

Regarding Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s call for a ‘Community Oriented Strategy’ to be implemented to increase public awareness, Mohd Rosli said Maritime Malaysia is committed to reaching out to maritime communities such as fishermen and coastal populace to strengthen relationships and increase good cooperation in safeguarding the country’s waters.

“In fact, Maritime Malaysia staff have direct or indirect relationships with the maritime community at all levels starting from the headquarters, State Maritime (MN) and Maritime Zone (ZM).

“For the record, Maritime Malaysia has implemented 48 Friends of Maritime programmes nationwide in 2024 and with various strategic measures formulated, Maritime Malaysia is optimistic that it can support the aspirations of MADANI Malaysia to create a resilient, safe and globally competitive country,” he said.

Mohd Rosli said Maritime Malaysia would progressively march on without breaking step as it is always prepared in facing increasingly complex and dynamic challenges for the security of the country’s waters.

“This is in line with Maritime Malaysia’s Strategic Plan 2040, which is to exalt it as the best Coast Guard in the world and a symbol of pride and trust for the people,” he said.