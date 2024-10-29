Married couple among three arrested for drug trafficking

JOHOR BAHRU: A man and his wife were among three individuals arrested for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking syndicate following the seizure of 20 packets of syabu worth more than RM700,000 in a special operation in Seri Alam, here, last Oct 18.

Seri Alam District Police Chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the three suspects, including a foreign woman, aged between 40 and 58, were arrested by the Special Action Team of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

He said the three suspects were believed to be the transporters for the drug syndicate.

According to him, the syndicate, active since last July, was discovered to keep the drug supply in the car, with each packet sold for approximately RM30,000 in the local market.

“The drug supply is left in the car with the car key at a certain location for collection,” he told a press conference at the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters (IPD) here today.

He said the married man, aged 58, and his 45-year-old wife are believed to be the mastermind behind the drug transporter syndicate, while the other suspect, aged 40, is believed the driver.

All of them have previous records for drug-related offences, but their urine tested negative for drugs, he said, adding that all three suspects are on remand for 13 days from Oct 19.

Meanwhile, he said, the Seri Alam Narcotics Crime Investigation Division has arrested a total of 1,770 individuals for various drug offences, confiscated drugs worth RM5.26 million and sealed property worth RM3.91 million since January until last Oct 27.