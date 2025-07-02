Married couple charged with drug trafficking in Sibu court

SIBU: A married couple faced multiple drug trafficking charges in the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Tie Teck Hock, 52, was initially charged with trafficking 1,030.80 grammes of methamphetamine outside a food outlet at Jalan Pedada around 10 pm on June 12.

He nodded in understanding when the charge was read by a court interpreter before Magistrate Oon Kork Chern.

Subsequently, Tie and his wife, Lee Chee Fei, 45, were jointly charged with trafficking 6,055.90 grammes of methamphetamine found in a house at Jalan Permai Jaya 9D1B1 at 10.45 pm the same day.

They were charged under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty or life imprisonment and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The couple were also jointly charged with possession of 2,078.90 grammes of ketamine and 2,022.15 grammes of nimetazepam at the same location, time and date.

The charges were brought under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or imprisonment for a maximum of five years, or both, upon conviction.

Both the accused indicated they understood the charges, but no plea was recorded.

Tie was previously released on police bail on June 26 following the expiry of his seven-day remand, but was subsequently rearrested under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

Lee was also released on police bail on June 24 after her four-day remand ended, but was similarly rearrested under the same Act.

The court fixed Aug 22 for further mention of the cases pending the chemist’s report. No bail was granted to either accused.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nuralisa Natasha Nazrulzam appeared for the prosecution, while counsel Reena Chong represented the couple.